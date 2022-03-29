Aman Gupta reveals why he offered money to Shark Tank India team

Aman Gupta admitted in a recent interview that he was tired of wearing the same outfits in every episode. He further admitted that he had offered money to the producers so that the 'sharks' could receive new outfits.

Tanmay Bhat, a comedian, questioned Aman Gupta if it was strange to wear the same clothes. The co-founder and CMO of boAt said that they used to wear the same clothes for a few days at a time.

He said, “And it was for a reason that they could edit and mix any of these shoots. I saw a pitch yesterday which was shot on the first day.”



He also said, “This used to be the biggest regret and biggest thing. We used to always go to the creative director and say, ‘boss, humare kapde badal do, humse paise le lo but humare kapde badal do. Hum khud bore ho gaye hain ye pehan pehan ke (boss, please give us new clothes. Take money from us but please change them. We are bored of wearing these).”

Remembering the iconic suit, Aman Gupta laughed and shared “If I see that carrot suit or carrot colour anywhere, I just run away.”



Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta's co-sharks, recently reunited. Even Ashneer's latest controversy over his pricey table was mocked by Aman and Anupam. Ashneer uploaded images from their meeting, in which Aman and Anupam can be seen inspecting the table and pondering what makes it so special.

Shark Tank India, a remake of the iconic American TV show Shark Tank, premiered on Sony TV in December. Nearly 200 aspiring entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to seven investors, dubbed "sharks," on the show. In Season 1, the'sharks' spent over Rs 42 crore in 67 local firms.