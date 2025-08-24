200-foot-long wall of Jaipur's Amer Fort collapses as heavy rain lashes several districts of Rajasthan, Watch video
Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence
Massive LPG Tanker Explosion in Hoshiarpur: Fire kills 3, destroys 30 shops; rescue operation underway
‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur
Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket, says 'good things must come to an end'
What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart
Loved watching Kajol's The Trial? Here are 5 must-watch legal dramas you can't miss
Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out’
Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin and good digestion
6 on-screen stars who excelled as villains in Indian serials: Anupam Shyam, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, more
TELEVISION
In March, Amaal made headlines as he revealed his battle with clinical depression.
Seems like singer-composer Amaal Mallik is one of the participants of reality TV show Bigg Boss 19. On Saturday, the makers unveiled a new promo, hinting at Amaal's participation in the show.
In the clip, the contestant is seen making an entry on the stage by crooning Kaun Tujhe song from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. However, the makers blurred the contestant's face. The caption teased, "Apne sur se dil jeetne wala aa raha hai ab apni sarkaar banane."
Fans quickly flooded the comment section with guesses. Many said it's Amaal Mallik as 'Kaun Tujhe' was composed by him only. The comment of Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik also inadverently confirmed the particiaption of the music composer. He dropped a raising hands emoji in the comment section.
"Amaal Mallik in Big Boss?? Don't know what to expect but I know he is going to rock there," a social media user commented.
In March, Amaal made headlines as he revealed his battle with clinical depression. He also opened up about the emotional strain caused by his family dynamics.
If sources are to be believed, Gangs of Wasseypur fame Zeishan Quadri, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj are also a part of 'Bigg Boss 19', which is set to take place from August 24, 2025. Audience can watch it on JioHotstar and COLORS.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)