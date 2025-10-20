FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Jyoti Singh? Actor Pawan Singh's wife files nomination from Karakat seat

AWS outage disrupts Snapchat, Canva, Signal, Duolingo, and OpenAI services

Diwali 2025: How much did GST cuts fuel record demand for cars, smartphones, appliances

RRB NTPC UG 2025 update: Results to be out soon; check date, direct link, steps to download

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik has played THIS iconic role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, acted in 16 movies, failed terribly, then bounced back with..

Viral video: Salman Khan makes huge blunder, separates 'people of Balochistan' from Pakistan, viral clip divides netizens: 'Next he will separate India..'

Diwali 2025: Green crackers scarce as Delhi markets flooded with conventional crackers

Star India cricketer reveals similarity in Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill's style of ODI captaincy: 'Both of them were proper...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH

Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue?

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Jyoti Singh? Actor Pawan Singh's wife files nomination from Karakat seat

Bihar Election: Who is Jyoti Singh? Pawan Singh's wife files nomination

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik has played THIS iconic role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, acted in 16 movies, failed terribly, then bounced back with..

Amaal Mallik's father, Daboo Malik, isn't just a music composer; he was also an actor. Even after starring in more than a dozen films and series, Daboo Malik failed as a hero. Did you know that he was even a part of BR Chopra's Mahabharat? Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 03:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik has played THIS iconic role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, acted in 16 movies, failed terribly, then bounced back with..
Farah Khan with Daboo Malik
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Malik is making headlines for his infamous temper and ugly arguments with Farrhana Bhatt and Abhishek Bajaj. Everyone knows Amaal Malik and his brother, Armaan Malik. But few people know that Amaal Malik's father, Daboo Malik, isn't just a music composer, like his sons, but he was also an actor, a flop actor, to be precise. Even after acting in more than a dozen films, he couldn't taste success. However, among his most notable roles, there is a mention of BR Chopra's iconic show Mahabharat. 

Daboo Malik played this role in Mahabharat

BR Chopra's Mahabharata was one of the most superhit serials of the 80s. The actors from this serial are still remembered for their roles. The recent death of actor Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna, once again brought the show into the spotlight. Mukesh Khanna played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in this serial, and he is still remembered for this role. 

image

Daboo Malik as Devrath in BR Chopra's Mahabharat

A few people know that before Mukesh Khanna's portrayal of Bhishma Pitamah, Dabboo Malik played the role of Devavrata, the younger version of the same character. Later, when the character grew up, Mukesh Khanna was cast, and he continued until the end of the role. However, over time, people forgot Dabboo Malik's name and remembered Mukesh Khanna.

Daboo Malik's flop acting career

Dabboo Malik has worked extensively in the acting world, appearing in over 16 films and serials. He's popular to play Ravi Shukla in Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan. He also worked in films like Zordaar and Wrong Number. However, his acting career remained a flop. 

Daboo Malik bounced back as...

However, Dabboo Malik is also a prolific musician, having composed music for over 52 films to date. Daboo Malik's music was highly praised for the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. The songs in the 2002 film Raaz created a sensation. These songs were composed by Daboo Malik.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' category
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' catego
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing...
Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar song with PM Narendra Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him: 'WTF, at least have...'
Ranveer shares Dhurandhar song with PM Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him
Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…
Rajinder Gupta is AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE