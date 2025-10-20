Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik has played THIS iconic role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, acted in 16 movies, failed terribly, then bounced back with..

Amaal Mallik's father, Daboo Malik, isn't just a music composer; he was also an actor. Even after starring in more than a dozen films and series, Daboo Malik failed as a hero. Did you know that he was even a part of BR Chopra's Mahabharat? Read on to know more.

In Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Malik is making headlines for his infamous temper and ugly arguments with Farrhana Bhatt and Abhishek Bajaj. Everyone knows Amaal Malik and his brother, Armaan Malik. But few people know that Amaal Malik's father, Daboo Malik, isn't just a music composer, like his sons, but he was also an actor, a flop actor, to be precise. Even after acting in more than a dozen films, he couldn't taste success. However, among his most notable roles, there is a mention of BR Chopra's iconic show Mahabharat.

Daboo Malik played this role in Mahabharat

BR Chopra's Mahabharata was one of the most superhit serials of the 80s. The actors from this serial are still remembered for their roles. The recent death of actor Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna, once again brought the show into the spotlight. Mukesh Khanna played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in this serial, and he is still remembered for this role.

Daboo Malik as Devrath in BR Chopra's Mahabharat

A few people know that before Mukesh Khanna's portrayal of Bhishma Pitamah, Dabboo Malik played the role of Devavrata, the younger version of the same character. Later, when the character grew up, Mukesh Khanna was cast, and he continued until the end of the role. However, over time, people forgot Dabboo Malik's name and remembered Mukesh Khanna.

Daboo Malik's flop acting career

Dabboo Malik has worked extensively in the acting world, appearing in over 16 films and serials. He's popular to play Ravi Shukla in Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan. He also worked in films like Zordaar and Wrong Number. However, his acting career remained a flop.

Daboo Malik bounced back as...

However, Dabboo Malik is also a prolific musician, having composed music for over 52 films to date. Daboo Malik's music was highly praised for the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. The songs in the 2002 film Raaz created a sensation. These songs were composed by Daboo Malik.