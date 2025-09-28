Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘grey in my beard’ birthday joke wins hearts, but daughter Raha steals all the limelight

Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan appointed to probe actor Vijay's rally stampede in Tamil Nadu?

PM Modi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, recalls his deep bond with Assam: ‘His music will...’

Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: From Bobby Deol to Ajay Devgn, actors who reimagined freedom fighter's life on screen

Mithun Manhas appointed as new BCCI president, succeeds Roger Binny

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails RSS; urges people to buy khadi on Gandhi Jayanti

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik apologises to Awez Darbar's father Ismail Darbar after son using abusive language on Bigg Boss 19: Watch

Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Hardy Sandhu lead prayers

Karur Stampede: TVK leader Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to victim's families; PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also declare financial aid

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘grey in my beard’ birthday joke wins hearts, but daughter Raha steals all the limelight

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘grey in my beard’ birthday joke wins hearts, but daughter Raha

PM Modi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, recalls his deep bond with Assam: ‘His music will...’

PM Modi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, recalls his deep bond

Durga Puja 2025: Bollywood films that captured true pujo magic

Durga Puja 2025: Bollywood films that captured true pujo magic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik apologises to Awez Darbar's father Ismail Darbar after son using abusive language on Bigg Boss 19: Watch

After Amaal Mallik used abusive language against Awez Darbar on Bigg Boss 19, his father Daboo Malik personally apologised to Ismail Darbar.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 01:32 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik apologises to Awez Darbar's father Ismail Darbar after son using abusive language on Bigg Boss 19: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran composer Daboo Malik has stepped in to make peace after his son Amaal Mallik’s abusive remarks against Awez Darbar on Bigg Boss 19.

Speaking about the same, Daboo expressed regret over the incident, saying that he personally has a lot of affection for Awez as well as Zaid Darbar, and even mentioned that Amaal himself is a fan of their work.

Daboo said he personally holds great respect for Awez and Zaid Darbar and revealed that even Amaal has always admired Ismail Darbar’s music. He admitted he couldn’t understand what went wrong with Amaal inside the house, but, as a father, he felt it was right to apologise.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TellyMasala (@tellymasala)

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 turned intense when Gauahar Khan entered the house. Known for speaking her mind, she came not only to support her brother-in-law Awez Khan but also to give both him and Amaal Mallik a sharp reality check.

Instead of showering Awez with comfort, Gauahar reminded him that staying quiet was hurting his game. She told him clearly that if he doesn’t defend himself, nobody else will. According to her, silence in the Bigg Boss house is seen as weakness, and this was not the Awez people knew outside, fiery, competitive, and outspoken.

Shifting focus to Amaal Mallik, Gauahar didn’t mince her words. She slammed him for being “two-faced,” pointing out how he often mocked others behind their backs and later brushed it off as a joke. She also brought up his controversial statements, including his claims about giving Awez 20 lakhs worth of business and calling most of Awez’s 30 million followers “fake.” Gauahar’s strong retort left no room for excuses — if Awez’s followers were fake, then why would Amaal invest so much in him?

Her fearless remarks instantly went viral outside the house. Viewers hailed Gauahar’s stand as bold and fair, calling her words a “tight slap” to Amaal. Many praised the way she encouraged Awez to find his voice while exposing Amaal’s contradictory behavior.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Diabetes: Try these 5 antioxidant-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels
Diabetes: Try these 5 antioxidant-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels
After two failed marriages, Dalljiet Kaur still hopes to find…: 'Past didn't hurt, I thought I’d...'
After two failed marriages, Dalljiet Kaur still hopes to find…
Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan
IND vs PAK: Head-to-head records in Asia Cup and stats comparison
IND vs PAK: Head-to-head records in Asia Cup and stats comparison
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: 5 mistakes India must not repeat to avoid 2017 Champions Trophy Final-like humiliation
5 mistakes India must not repeat to avoid CT2017 Final-like humiliation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE