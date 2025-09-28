Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik apologises to Awez Darbar's father Ismail Darbar after son using abusive language on Bigg Boss 19: Watch

After Amaal Mallik used abusive language against Awez Darbar on Bigg Boss 19, his father Daboo Malik personally apologised to Ismail Darbar.

Veteran composer Daboo Malik has stepped in to make peace after his son Amaal Mallik’s abusive remarks against Awez Darbar on Bigg Boss 19.

Speaking about the same, Daboo expressed regret over the incident, saying that he personally has a lot of affection for Awez as well as Zaid Darbar, and even mentioned that Amaal himself is a fan of their work.

Daboo said he personally holds great respect for Awez and Zaid Darbar and revealed that even Amaal has always admired Ismail Darbar’s music. He admitted he couldn’t understand what went wrong with Amaal inside the house, but, as a father, he felt it was right to apologise.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 turned intense when Gauahar Khan entered the house. Known for speaking her mind, she came not only to support her brother-in-law Awez Khan but also to give both him and Amaal Mallik a sharp reality check.

Instead of showering Awez with comfort, Gauahar reminded him that staying quiet was hurting his game. She told him clearly that if he doesn’t defend himself, nobody else will. According to her, silence in the Bigg Boss house is seen as weakness, and this was not the Awez people knew outside, fiery, competitive, and outspoken.

Shifting focus to Amaal Mallik, Gauahar didn’t mince her words. She slammed him for being “two-faced,” pointing out how he often mocked others behind their backs and later brushed it off as a joke. She also brought up his controversial statements, including his claims about giving Awez 20 lakhs worth of business and calling most of Awez’s 30 million followers “fake.” Gauahar’s strong retort left no room for excuses — if Awez’s followers were fake, then why would Amaal invest so much in him?

Her fearless remarks instantly went viral outside the house. Viewers hailed Gauahar’s stand as bold and fair, calling her words a “tight slap” to Amaal. Many praised the way she encouraged Awez to find his voice while exposing Amaal’s contradictory behavior.