Amaal Mallik asks fans to stop 'nonsensical romance' with Tanya Mittal after Bigg Boss 19: 'Tarnish her image and...'

Bigg Boss 19 may have concluded earlier this month, but the buzz around the reality show refuses to slow down. From fan theories to post-finale reactions, former contestants continue to dominate online conversations as viewers analyse every moment from the house. Among the most discussed topics is Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal's equation on the show, an aspect the music composer has now addressed directly.

Amaal Mallik took to X on Monday late night to shut down his and Tanya's link-up rumours. Reacting to a fan-shared clip of his dance with Tanya from the show, the composer urged people to stop linking the two and misinterpreting moments from the reality series. He wrote, "Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha and it’s not right if I act all egoistic and don’t do what the host or guests come and ask of us. If the show needs some people to pair up for a task, do a dance skit or whatever it is...We have to. That’s the channel creative and you guys are constantly making this into some nonsensical romance."

The music composer also acknowledged Tanya's support on the show and apologised to her for his unpleasant words said in anger. "I am grateful to @itanyamittal for the care & concern she has had for me in this season. I know I've said things which must’ve hurt her and her fandom as well, but I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her. Just know such things happen and that’s how one realises his or her shortcomings and works on them."

Requesting fans to respect their personal boundaries, Amaal concuded, "So I request you all to please stop linking us & expecting us to be interacting in a certain way. Linking her constantly with me is going to tarnish her image & It is not something she or any girl deserves to be put through. I understand you liked our friendship/camaraderie, but the fans on either side must learn to respect people and their space. My #Amaalians I request you to stop mud slinging & I request #TaniaFans to also respectfully start doing the same. Thank you."

Both Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal reached the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, but were the first two to get evicted. Pranit More ended up at the third position. Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up, while Gaurav Khanna took home the trophy and Rs 50 lakh cash prize as the Bigg Boss 19 winner.

