TELEVISION

'Amaal Mallik and I had...': Malti Chahar sets the record straight, REVEALS truth of their bond before Bigg Boss 19: 'He asked for my...'

Malti Chahar has dropped a long tweet revealing all the details of her brief relationship with Amaal Mallik, and even clarified that she's no longer associated with him in whatsoever.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 03:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Amaal Mallik and I had...': Malti Chahar sets the record straight, REVEALS truth of their bond before Bigg Boss 19: 'He asked for my...'
Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar
Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Malti Chahar has finally addressed the chatter linking her to music composer Amaal Mallik, shutting down all speculation and calling for an end to what she terms a manufactured narrative. In a strongly worded clarification, Malti took to X, formerly called Twitter, where she stated that there was never any relationship or "ship" between the two.

How did Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar know each other before Bigg Boss 19? 

She wrote: "Let's clear this once and for all. Amaal and I had no relationship or any kind of 'ship'. He asked for my number, and we met only once. We talked and shared some personal information. After that, we were in touch over the phone. That's it! There was nothing else between us." Malti went on to share that on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19, which was hosted by superstar Salman Khan, when she said "bahar ki baat nahi karenge (We won't talk about things from outside in the house)", she meant that she would not share his personal information.

Malti Chahar is disappointed with Amaal Mallik for passing derogatory remarks about her 

She expressed disappointment over what she described as disrespectful remarks made about her on the show, which she became aware of only after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house. "It was disrespectful of Amaal to create a narrative on the show suggesting that I was trying to impress him and to make derogatory remarks about me, something I saw only after coming out of the BB house," she wrote.

Malti Chahar regrets being associated with Amaal Mallik

Malti further shared that Amaal had spoken about his mental health on multiple occasions, both before and during the show, and that she had responded with empathy in the moment. "Yes, he mentioned his mental health a few times, both before and during the show. I was empathetic and tried to help in the moment so he wouldn't have more regrets later. Now, I'm the one regretting it. That's all. Spare me now. Please don't associate my name with his. Thanks," she concluded. Bigg Boss 19 was won by Gaurav Khanna. 

