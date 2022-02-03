'Am Shocked': Simi Garewal on Sunil Grover's heart surgery, wishes him speedy recovery

Fans and friends are worried after knowing that Sunil Grover has undergone heart surgery at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute and is currently in the hospital. They have flooded social media with prayers and wishes on his ‘speedy recovery.’

Former actor-writer-producer Simi Garewal also wished him on social media and has sent prayers for his speedy recovery. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent..& I’m a huge fan!!”

Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own... I pray he recovers fast.. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 2, 2022

Netizens have also reacted to her post. One of them wrote, “It's a stressful job and people are working hard till the time there is work to do.” The second one mentioned, “this is very shocking.. @whoSunilGrover get well soon.. you are very precious for us... u still have to achieve a lot.. u still have to make us laugh a lot.. u still have to let us give you our loads and loads of love.. wishing you a speedy recovery…”

this is very shocking.. @WhoSunilGrover get well soon.. you are very precious for us... u still have to achieve a lot.. u still have to make us laugh a lot.. u still have to let us give you our loads and loads of love.. wishing you a speedy recovery.. — NIlima (Stanning Them) (@Nilimakant1) February 2, 2022

For the unversed, Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani informed his fans about the news on his social media page. Sharing the photo of Sunil Grover, he wrote, “Actor Sunil Grover is recuperating after heart surgery at the Asian hospital in the city. The doctors say he is safe and is improving well. Prayers and love to Sunil.”

As soon as this news circulated, his fans got worried. One of them wrote, “Himself a heart doctor for us nothing going to happen wishing a speedy recovery.” The second one mentioned, “Wishing u speedy recovery.” The third one mentioned, “logo hasane wale ko kuch nai ho sakta... get well soon.”

His fans continued to wish him a speedy recovery in the comment box. Some got emotional, others were worried. After seeing the comments, one can predict how much his fans love the comedian.

For the unversed, Sunil Grover grabbed everyone’s attention when he played Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati in India’s very famous comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’