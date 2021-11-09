'Am extremely elated': Kirron Kher to return as judge on 'India's Got Talent'

Kirron Kher will be seen judging 'India's Got Talent S9' with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and popular rapper Badshah.

Actress and politician Kirron Kher, who had been diagnosed with blood cancer, will be returning as the judge of ‘India’s Got Talent 9’. Apart from Kirron, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and popular rapper Badshah will also be seen judging the show. In her recent interview, Kirron Kher expressed her excitement and happiness about the same.Speaking about the reality show, Kirron Kher stated, “‘India’s Got Talent’ has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, ‘India’s Got Talent’ is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”

She further added that the show gives a platform to emerging talents and this is what she likes about it most. Moreover, she is also happy to join Shilpa Shetty and Badshah on the show.“It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi Munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year,” Stated Kirron. ‘India`s Got Talent’ will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

For the unversed, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. The news was shared by her husband Anupam Kher through an Instagram post. During these tough times, Anupam left his American TV series ‘New Amsterdam’ in order to spend time with Kirron Kher. (With inputs from IANS)