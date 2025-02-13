Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding his YouTube show, India's Got Latent.

Comedian Samay Raina removed all episodes of his show India’s Got Latent after receiving backlash over a controversial episode. TV actor Aly Goni has now defended Samay, speaking out against the pressure to take down the entire show.

He took to X, Aly wrote, “They forced Samay to delete all the episodes of Latent.. not cool.. that 1 episode should have been deleted that’s it.. He has worked hard to make this show successful.. where everyone was praising him few days back now everyone is against him lol kya yaar."

They forced Samay to delete all the episodes of latent.. not cool.. that 1 episode should have been deleted that’s it.. He has worked hard to make this show successful.. where everyone was praising him few days back now everyone is against him lol kya yaar — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 12, 2025

Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding his YouTube show, India's Got Latent. The stand-up comedian took to his social media to share a statement stating that he has removed all videos of the show from his channel and is "fully cooperating" with the authorities.

Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.… February 12, 2025

He also added that his only intention was to entertain people. "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Samay wrote on his Instagram Story.

The controversy erupted after a remark by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in a recent episode of the show did not go down well with the audience. Following the backlash, a formal complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of India's Got Latent.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia had earlier issued a public apology, admitting that his comments were "inappropriate" and that he "had a lapse in judgment." "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny.

Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said in a video posted on his X account. He also acknowledged concerns about his influence on young audiences. "The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)