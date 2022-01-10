Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa' Hindi version to stream on OTT: When and where to watch

Collecting over Rs 300 crores at the box office, 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1', starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. The film's original Telugu version and as well as dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada have been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since January 7.

When and where to watch?

Now, the OTT giant took to its social media platforms and announced the release date of its Hindi version as well. The Hindi dubbed version of the blockbuster hit will start streaming from 14th January on Amazon Prime Video itself. The OTT platform posted, "The fire is going to burn brighter! Watch #PushpaOnPrime in Hindi, Jan 14".



On Monday, January 10 itself, trade expert Taran Adarsh had taken to Twitter to share that the Hindi version of the Sukumar directorial has already earned Rs 80 crores at the box office. Along with posting its weekend numbers, he wrote, "#Pushpa is a one-horse race… Proves, yet again, *well-made* mass entertainers remain No. 1 genre in #India… #Sooryavanshi and now #PushpaHindi revive Tier-2, Tier-3 biz during pandemic era".

'Pushpa' marks the Telugu film debut of highly acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil, who is majorly seen in Malayalam films. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna who portrays Srivalli in the Telugu film, will be making his Hindi film debut in 2022 with two films - 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Goodbye' in which she will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. The Allu Arjun headlined film has also generated buzz as it starred 'The Family Man 2' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu showing her sizzling moves in the item song 'Oo Antava'.

The sequel titled 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is scheduled to start production next month in February 2022.