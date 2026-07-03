Alliance ya Lock Upp 2? Netizens debate which is better, praise Kunal Kemmu's show for 'smart gameplay', question Farah Khan- Riteish Deshmukh for...

On one side, we have Alliance. On the other side, we have Lock Upp 2. Netizens debated which reality show is better

OTT in India is having a great competition, which has resulted in more entertainment for reality show lovers. On Prime Video, we have Kunal Kemmu's Alliance, where 16 contestants are fighting for glory. On the other hand, we have the second season of Lock Upp, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, where famous celebrities are confined in a jail setup. Both reality shows are a mixture of strength and brain. Both shows have contestants making and breaking bonds, and then proving their physical strength in tasks that ultimately decide their fates in the show.

However, going by the initial episodes, Alliance is more of a competition, strategy-building, mind-games personality show. Whereas Lock Upp is making headlines due to it's langauge and the controversies it is creating. Shreya Kalra, Sunita Ahuja, and Akansha Chamola are among the names that have attracted attention, not due to their performance in a task, but due to their statements and revelations. Kunal's Alliance has not seen any such ugly fights or arguments among contestants, despite competing with each other in almost every episode.

Internet debates: Which is better, Alliance or Lock Upp 2?

Netizens have put across their thoughts on why Alliance is ahead of Lock Upp 2. A netizen wrote, "Lock Upp mein game kam, gaali galoch zyada. Alliance is all about strategy." Another netizen wrote, "Lock Upp dekh ke lagta hai gossip show chal raha hai, Alliance dekh ke actual competition feel hota hai." One of them wrote, "Lock Upp ab sirf controversies pe survive kar raha hai, Alliance pure content and game pe." An internet user wrote, "Alliance ke saamne Lock Upp bilkul cheap rone dhone ka controversy show lag raha hai."

Here are the tweets

Lock Upp ki script predictable ho gayi hai, Alliance mein har episode surprise hai. — Sai (@sai_dhoni_143) July 2, 2026

Lock Upp still thinks controversies are entertainment. Alliance proves smart gameplay is enough. — Shiva (@shivay_nmh) July 2, 2026

Finally ek reality show jahan unnecessary drama nahi, sirf competition hai. Alliance — Supriya Nanda (@Lima__supriya) July 2, 2026

Lock Upp dekh ke lagta hai gossip show chal raha hai, Alliance dekh ke actual competition feel hota hai. — Aakash Mishra (@AkashMishra95_) July 2, 2026

Lock Upp ab sirf controversies pe survive kar raha hai, Alliance pure content and game pe. — Brahmin Pathak (@PathakAKFanatic) July 2, 2026

In Lock Upp 2, other participants who are grabbing attention are Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Pamela Serena, Varun Yadav (Laila), and Sufi Motiwala. Both shows will have their first elimination this Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Also read: Breaking! Gaurav Khanna to join Kunal Kemmu's Alliance after Akansha Chamola announces divorce on Lock Upp 2? Here's what we know