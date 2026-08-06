Alliance winner Mini Mathur on defeating Aly Goni, Ruhee Dasani, walking away with Rs 50 lakh: 'This journey challenged me in every possible way'

Mini Mathur has become the first winner of Kunal Kemmu-hosted Alliance, beating Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani, and winning Rs 50 lakh.

Actor and television host Mini Mathur has emerged as the winner of the reality show Alliance, lifting the trophy and taking home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Mini defeated fellow finalists Aly Goni and Ruhee Dasani in the final showdown, with Aly finishing as the first runner-up and Ruhee securing the second runner-up position.

Mini Mathur's first reaction on winning Alliance

Reacting to her victory, Mini Mathur said in a statement, “Winning Alliance feels absolutely surreal. This journey challenged me in every possible way, emotionally, mentally and strategically, and every single day inside the headquarters pushed me to become stronger." She further added, "There were moments of doubt, moments of joy, friendships I’ll always cherish and lessons I’ll carry with me for life. Every ally I shared this experience with played a role in shaping my journey, whether we stood together or found ourselves on opposite sides of the game."

Here's the winning moment from The Alliance

Congratulations to #MiniMathur



She wins Alliance Season 1 and ₹50 lakh, beating Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani. #AllianceFinale pic.twitter.com/kpRWOwF15J August 6, 2026

Expressing gratitude after lifting the trophy, Mini said, "Lifting this trophy is an incredible feeling, but what I’ll treasure most are the memories, relationships and everything this experience has taught me. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this unforgettable journey."

About Alliance

Mathur won over audiences with her strategic approach, smart decisions and steady gameplay across the season. Filmmaker Kabir Khan made a guest appearance on the reality series Alliance to support his wife. Kabir arrived with their children, turning what began as a family reunion into one of the most emotional moments of the season.

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The reality series began with 16 contestants entering the headquarters as duos, where they competed in physical and knowledge-based challenges while navigating shifting alliances, strategic gameplay, and unexpected twists. Throughout the season, contestants faced betrayals, emotional confrontations, surprise entries and exits, making trust and loyalty central to the competition, as per the press release. The show featured personalities from the worlds of entertainment, television and digital media.