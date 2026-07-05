Alliance: Sohail Khan gets emotional on abba Salim Khan's recent health scare, reveals doctor gave up, said 'you might lose him'

Amid the competition and strategic gameplay, Sohail Khan made a heartfelt confession about the dark phase when Salim Khan was in critical situation.

Alliance: New entrant Sohail Khan brought the emotional anchor to the competitive show. In the latest episode, Salman Khan's brother recalled the nightmarish phase when their father, Salim Khan, was critically ill, and doctors almost gave up on him. For the unversed, the veteran screenwriter was hospitalized in Mumbai on February 17, 2026, after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The 90-year-old was treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra. He remained hospitalised for approximately one month until he was discharged on March 17, 2026.

Sohail Khan revealed the doctor said they might lose Salim Khan

Sohail Khan gave the headquarters one of its most heartfelt moments. Speaking about why he spends most of his time at home, Sohail shared, "Mera maximum time mere parents ke saath hi guzarta hai because I genuinely believe that time is the most valuable thing you can give somebody." Recalling his father's recent health scare, Sohail, with tearful eyes, admitted, "My heart sank, and the doctor said you might lose him. My parents are my life….”

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Agu Stanley Chiedozie expresses his wish to meet Salman, Shah Rukh Khan

While a few contestants are still adjusting to Vanshaj Singh's exit and the arrival of the three newest allies, Agu Stanley Chiedozie couldn't hide his excitement as he turned to Sohail Khan with one simple wish, "I wanna meet Salman... I wanna meet Shah Rukh Khan." Sohail assured him, "They both are really good guys... a lot of gratitude for what they've got from the Almighty."

Kushal Tandon breaks silence on being called narcissist

At the dinner table, what started as a conversation around Kushal Tandon's reputation outside the game soon grabbed everyone's attention. While Niti Taylor refused to judge him based on hearsay, Kushal stepped in himself, saying, "Main bataata hoon na... har ladki jo bhi mujhe date karti hai aur shaadi nahi hoti hai toh narcissist bola jaata hai."