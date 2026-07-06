Alliance: Sohail Khan admits earning 'new friend for lifetime' in Kunal Kemmu's show; it's not Kushal Tandon, Dolly Javed, Rivaa Kishan, but...

After being nominated for elimination, Sohail Khan confronted the heartbroken Niti Taylor and admitted, "Aap meri zindagi mein ek nayi dost ban gayi."

Actor Sohail Khan is just a few days old in Alliance, and he has already got a new friend for life. A new week led to new alliances. New allies are still learning to trust one another; new friendships were beginning to take shape, and before the day was over, uncomfortable conversations, emotional betrayals, and another fiery confrontation had completely changed the mood inside the headquarters. Just when everyone thought the reset was the biggest twist of the week... was the real game only just beginning?

Ace Arsalan Goni pushes newbie Agu Chiedozie under the bus

With Ace Arsalan Goni holding the power to alter one nominee, every alliance was forced to put one of its own on the line. Sohail Khan found himself representing the Legends, Niti Taylor was put forward by the Warriors, while the Kings nominated Vriddhi Patwa. But the biggest surprise came when Arsalan used his power to push Agu Stanley Chiedozie into danger instead.

Sohail Khan breaks Niti Taylor's heart, but earns her friendship for life

The real heartbreak, however, belonged to Niti. Realising it was her own alliance that had put her name forward, she couldn't hold back her tears. Watching her break down, Sohail stepped in to comfort her, saying, "Lekin aap mere zindagi mein ek nayi dost ban gayi.. Aap yeh mat samajheyi ke yeh humari bonding hai woh 5 ya 3 hafte ki nahi ya 2 hafte ke liye yeh bonding zindagi ke liye." Even Kushal admitted that nominating her had been the wrong decision. In a game where alliances are formed overnight and broken just as quickly, it was one of the rare moments where emotions outweighed strategy.

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About Alliance

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a game where loyalties shift overnight, and equations can change without warning. Following the latest reshuffle, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan and Vriddhi Patwa joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, Delbar Arya and Daisy Shah formed the Warriors, while Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie became the Legends.