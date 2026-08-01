Alliance: Kushal Tandon, Aly Goni, Mini Mathur, Zaid Darbar, Arslan Goni in Top 5? Grand finale will be shot on THIS date

Alliance will have its grand finale in the first week of August. Read on to learn about the Top 5 contestants who have beaten the other 11 contestants.

Kunal Kemmu-hosted Alliance will soon have its grand finale, and we got some interesting scoop about the biggest event. Alliance started streaming on Prime Video on June 26, and in a month, the show captivated the masses with its strategic and competitive gameplay. 16 contestants entered the game, and soon their skills were tested under difficult circumstances. After their skills were tested in rigorous physical tasks, the contestants overcame ugly confrontations, arguments, and disagreements. The game is now heading for its final leg. The finale shoot will happen on August 4, 2026, and we will get the winner of the maiden season.

Who are the Top 5 contestants of the show

As per our sources, the Top 5 contestants of the show are Kushal Tandon, Aly Goni, Mini Mathur, Zaid Darbar, and Arslan Goni. These five contestants have overpowered the other 11 contestants and battled till the end. Now, on the finale day, one of them will emerge victorious and walk away with the trophy and cash prize.

Sohail Khan apologised to Nikhil Chinapa?

In a recent interview, Nikhil Chinapa revealed that Sohail Khan had offered him a heartfelt apology, acknowledging that many of the things he had said about Nikhil were not true. Reflecting on his actions, Sohail said: "There is one person who I need to get up and apologise to, and that is Nikhil Chinapa. Many things I have said about you, Nikhil, I now know are not true." The apology has become one of the most talked-about moments from the interview, with Sohail publicly taking responsibility for his past remarks and addressing Nikhil directly.

Viral video: Tanushree Dutta criticises Gen Z for their protest, links with Bangladesh border conflict, netizens brutally troll her: 'Chup kar 7vi fail'

The original 16 of the Alliance were Ravi Kishan, Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Vanshaj Singh, Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare, Sabby Suri, Delbar Arya, Armaan Khera, along with wildcard entries Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh.