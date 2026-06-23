'Alliance is unlike any reality show I've known': Kunal Kemmu on hosting reality show, full contestants list revealed

Kunal Kemmu will bring 16 contestants with his new show, Alliance. Read on to know his views on hosting his first show, and even the contestants' names.

A day after Lock Upp 2's first look was revealed, Prime Video dropped the trailer of their upcoming captive reality show, Alliance. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Banijay Asia, Alliance brings together 16 personalities from across the entertainment landscape for a high-stakes game of strategy, manipulation, and survival.

What is Alliance? How long will the show run?

Situated in a high-tech underground secret facility, with luxury meets relentless competition, 16 Allies enter the game as duos — but don't let the pairings fool you. The Allies will face an explosive cocktail of physical and knowledge-based games, secret missions, and manipulative tactics. Close Allies may just become your fiercest enemies. Host Kunal Kemmu will guide the contestants, bringing his wit, charisma, and sharp observational humour to the game. The Hindi-language unscripted series will unfold in 42 episodes over six weeks, with new episodes streaming daily at 12 noon. Alliance will premiere on Prime Video worldwide on June 26.

Watch the first look at Alliance

Kunal Kemmu on hosting Alliance

Speaking about hosting the show, Kunal Kemmu said, "Alliance is unlike any reality show I have known. What makes it so exciting is that it’s not just about winning challenges; it is about navigating relationships, making tough choices, and adapting when the game changes around you. As my first experience hosting a reality series, it has been incredibly thrilling to witness the intensity, strategy, and unpredictability that unfold every day."

Who are the contestants of Alliance

Among the 16 personalities, Ravi Kishan, alongside his daughter Riva Kishan, will join the game. Other duos include Kushal Tandon-Arsalan Goni. Choreographer Zaid Darbar with actor Daisy Shah. Kabir Khan's wife, TV host Mini Mathur, will enter the game with popular VJ Nikhil Chinappa. Ruhee Dosani partners with Niti Taylor. Vanshaj Singh will compete in the game with Dolly Javed. Gaming sensation and YouTuber Payal Dhare a.k.a Payal Gaming joins forces with Punjabi actor, influencer, dancer, and content creator Sabby Suri. German actor, popularly working in Punjabi films, Delbar Arya, will enter the show with musician and writer Armaan Khera.