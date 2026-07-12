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Alliance: Dolly Javed BLASTS Kushal Tandon, calls him 'very disgusting', never wants to see him again in life, netizens react to viral video

Dolly Javed has been eliminated from Alliance, and before exiting the show, she gave a befitting reply to Kushal Tandon.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 12:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alliance: Dolly Javed BLASTS Kushal Tandon, calls him 'very disgusting', never wants to see him again in life, netizens react to viral video
Dolly Javed, Kushal Tandon (Image source: Screengrabs)
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Alliance took a sharp turn as Uorfi's sister, Dolly Javed, got eliminated from the game, and before leaving, she blasted Kushal Tandon for being the most 'disgusting' man she had ever seen. After Vanshaj Singh and Sabby Suri, Dolly is the third evicted contestant from the show. Did you notice a commonality? All of them were Gen Zs, and except Sabby, the other two were at loggerheads with Kushal. The Beyhadh actor had the ugliest arguments with Vanshaj and Dolly. Kushal went on to call them 'Gali ke bache' and mocked them for being unpopular and unworthy of the game show. In a previous episode, Dolly went on to say that Kushal reminds her of their sexist father, whom they'll hate. In the final moments of the show, Dolly said something that left Kushal dumbfounded and overwhelmed. 

What did Dolly say about Kushal? 

In a viral video, while leaving the show, Dolly said, "One person that I absolutely hate, and I hope I never see your face in my entire life, is Kushal Tandon." The actor smirks hearing his name, and Dolly continued, "You are very disgusting. I hate you, and I hope I never see your face again." She further exposed Kushal's gameplay and added, "Stop playing dirty games. Stop blackmailing people. You're the worst personality ever." Kushal looked baffled but chose to remain subtle, as Dolly went on to assert, "Maine ek photo rakhi thi inki, ki agar main jaungi toh phaad ke jaugi. Par aap woh bhi deserve nahi karte ho." Kushal smiled and said, "God bless you." Dolly responded, "Oh, God is blessing me. And karma is watching. I hope I never see you again." 

Watch the high-voltage drama between Dolly and Kushal

How the internet reacted to Dolly vs Kushal

The clip from the show went viral, and netizens supported Dolly. An internet user wrote, "Oh, that Urfi style." Another internet user wrote, "How the hell Shivangi fell into his trap." One of the netizens wrote, "He cooked her by saying God bless you."

Also read: Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor REVEALS he's victim of child sexual abuse, was molested in school, wins netizens by admitting 'blanket ke andar...' | Viral video

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