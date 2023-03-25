'Allhamdulillah': Aly Goni performs first Umrah at Mecca with Asim Riaz, netizens react

Aly Goni-Asim Riaz

Television actor Aly Goni and Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Asim Riaz visited the Holy Mosque of Mecca and performed their first Umrah. After performing their first Umrah in the holy month of Ramzan, Aly shared the moment on his Instagram.

In a carousel post, Aly dropped a photo standing at the premise of Mecca's Mosque. He also shared a selfie with Asim. In a video, Aly was captured taking a round of the Mosque with several other devotees. Aly shared these moments, and captioned it saying, "Alhamdulillah."

Here's the post

As soon as Aly dropped the post, several netizens congratulated him for visiting the holy place during the month of Ramadan. A user wrote, "Masaallha." Arjit Taneja and Krishna Mukherjee dropped heart emojis. A netizen slammed celebs like him and Hina Khan for sharing photos from their visit, "People are more busy with their cell phones rather than praying." Another netizen added, "mubarak ho allha sabko ye din dekhaye @alygoni (congratulations, may Allah bless this day to everyone)."

Earlier, on Saturday evening, Hina Khan shared photos from her Mecca visit. Hina dropped photos from the visit to Instagram. and shared that she misplanned the visit, and should have gone to Mecca first to perform Umrah, but she went to Madina. "I decided to perform three umrah’s in one n a half day, which was practically and physically not possible.. I misjudged, Miscalculated, also I didn’t realise I should do madina first and thn Mecca to perform umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.. I did eaxctly reverse ( no complaints though) I really enjoyed my time and rozas in madina sharif.. but some where deep down I was not content, and a bit sad ki mera ek Umrah reh Gaya.. also I really wanted to perform umrah in Ramazan especially when u are so close to Mecca sharif…but I decided it’s gods will and I will achieve it next time.. shall come in the month of Ramadan next year for umrah again.."