Evicted contestant Alice Kaushik reacted to the viral clip of cuddling Avinash Mishra in Bigg Boss 18 and also shared the reaction of her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillion to the moment.

Actress Alice Kausik becomes the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18. Soon after she left the show, Alice interacted with the media. Alice has reacted to the viral clip of her getting cuddled by Avinash Mishra in their bed, and clarified that he considers her like sister.

While speaking to ETimes, when she was asked to share her thoughts on the viral clip, Alice said, "My health was in a very bad state; I had gone through anxiety attacks multiple times. There were many instances when Eisha was there for me, and several times Avinash was with me as well. One such moment was when I was having an anxiety attack, and Avinash was there to calm me down. It was just that, but now it’s being blown out of proportion."

#BiggBoss18: Defend #AliceKaushik and #AvinashMishra’s Friendship!



Since last night, a photo of #AliceKaushik and #AvinashMishra has been circulating widely, shared by a popular BiggBoss portal, and sadly, it’s sparked some unfair criticism. Let’s get this straight:… pic.twitter.com/Xn7fZJ0CfT — Vivek Mishra (@actor_vivekm) November 11, 2024

Alice was even asked what was her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillion's reaction to the viral clip. She said, "If anyone should have had an issue with it, it would be Kanwar, but he knows what might have happened and understands my condition. I don’t think I need to justify myself over this or explain anything about my health to anyone."

In an interaction with DNA India, Alice revealed her relationship status with Kanwar. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan revealed that Kanwar rejected the claims of proposing her marriage. When asked about the same, she said, "It was a slight misunderstanding. Me and Kanwar have decided that marriage is a big no for the next five years. But we are still very much together."

When asked about who shouldn't win the show, Alice quickly added, "Karan Veer Mehra is an undeserving winner, because this show is reality-based and Karan has not showcased his true personality yet. He just loves to gaslight situations, create misunderstandings among people and enjoy seeing them fighting. If he wins the show. It will set a wrong example." When asked about Karan's equation with Chum Darang, "Chum is a very honest girl. If she has any feelings for him, she should take a step back, think again and then take a decision."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.