After getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 18, Alice Kaushik interacted with DNA India, sharing her views on the equation she has with Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal.

Actress Alice Kaushik got evicted from Bigg Boss 18, and soon after the eviction she joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Summarising her journey in the house, she said, "It was quite a rollercoaster ride. There were happy, sad, good, bad and ugly moments."

Throughout her journey, she remained close to her buddies, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. They proudly call themselves a trio. When asked if Eisha is more protective and possessive of Avinash than her, she explained, "Though we are called a trio, at an individual level, we all have different equations with each other."

During her stint, show's host Salman Khan once revealed to her that her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillion had denied proposing to her marriage. When she was asked about confronting her partner for the same, she said, "It was a slight misunderstanding. Me and Kanwar have decided that marriage is a big no for the next five years. But we are still very much together."

When asked about who shouldn't win the show, Alice quickly added, "Karan Veer Mehra is an un-derseving winner, because this show is reality-based and Karan has not showcased his true personality yet. He just loves to gaslight situations, create misunderstandings among people and enjoy seeing them fighting. If he wins the show. It will set a wrong example." When asked about Karan's equation with Chum Darang, "Chum is a very honest girl. If she has any feelings for him, she should take a step back, think again and then take a decision."

Alice also recalled the moment during the hammer-making task when she planned to play a woman card against Rajat Dalal. Alice clarified, "After I said that line, I went back to my team and admitted that I shouldn't have said this thing, because even we were defending our side, just like they are. I also clarified the same with Rajat, but they (the channel) never showed it." At last when asked who should win, Alice said, "I'm rooting for Avinash or Eisha."