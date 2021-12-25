Alia Bhatt buttons up Salman Khan's shirt after his dance session with Jr NTR, Ram Charan

On the weekend edition of 'Bigg Boss 15', RRR actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt, as well as director SS Rajamouli, will be seen promoting the film. On the show, host Salman Khan will join them in dancing to the RRR song 'Naacho Naacho'.

Colors TV has released a teaser for the forthcoming programme, which features their dance sequence. As they dance to 'Naacho Naacho', Salman puts his arms over Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ram Charan. While the RRR actors perform the popular dance move flawlessly, Salman finds it difficult to match their steps. "Rukjao, nahi (please stop, no)," he says as Jr NTR and Ram Charan try to teach him the basics. "Alia yaar, I promise you, I will dance like both of these people yaar," he says in the trailer to Alia.

Salman's shirt also unbuttons after all the dancing in a promotional video. "My cleavage is showing a little bit," he says, gesturing to Alia, who buttons it up for him, to which he responds, "ya, thank you."

While Jr NTR and Ram Charan are dressed casually in black and beige, Alia is dressed elegantly in a red and yellow saree with her hair neatly wrapped in a bun.

Salman also had a cake-cutting ceremony with the RRR team in honour of his 56th birthday, which he will celebrate on December 27.