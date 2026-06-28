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Ali Fazal's Raakh becomes top non-English series worldwide, makers react to success, admits they 'didn’t shy away from...'

Makers of Raakh reacted to the success of Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre's series, admitting that they "wanted to craft something that lived in the spaces between justice and grief."

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 10:15 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ali Fazal's Raakh becomes top non-English series worldwide, makers react to success, admits they 'didn’t shy away from...'
Ali Fazal in Raakh (Image source: IMDb)
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It's been 2 weeks, and Ali Fazal's series Raakh continues to rank number one on Prime Video. The eight-episode fictional crime drama, released on June 12, has been appreciated as a nuanced and sensitive account of the complex interplay of morality, crime, and justice, and the grief that haunts those left behind. Raakh went on to become Prime Video’s #1 non-English series worldwide, trending at the top across 23 countries and reaching the Top 10 in 60 countries.

Arguably, Raakh has earned acclaim, setting a new benchmark for crime thrillers. Be it Ali Fazal’s nuanced “career-defining” role, Sonali Bendre’s stellar turn as a grieving mother, Aamir Bashir’s deeply moving portrayal of a distraught father, and the menacing work of Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav as Babu and Rajjo. Together, the cast has brought to life a profound and immersive narrative.

Watch the trailer of Raakh

We didn’t shy away from the weight of tragedy. We wanted to craft something that lived in the spaces between justice and grief: Director Prosit Roy

Speaking about the response, director Prosit Roy shared, "When we first set out to make Raakh, we carried a quiet conviction that audiences were ready for a story that didn’t shy away from the weight of tragedy. We wanted to craft something that lived in the spaces between justice and grief, something that honored the complexity of loss and the moral reckonings that follow in its wake. To see this story resonate so profoundly, not just in India but across the world, is humbling. I am moved beyond words by the conversations this show has sparked, the emotions it has stirred, and the sense of shared humanity it has awakened."

Every frame of Raakh was born from an obsession with getting the details right: Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket
 
Creators, writers, and co-directors, Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket added, “Every frame of Raakh was born from an obsession with getting the details right and the dedication to tell a story we truly believed in, with utmost sincerity. From the silences between words to the textures of a world that had to feel lived-in and heavy with memory, as writers, we spent years building these characters, layering their contradictions, their guilt, or lack thereof, and their quiet acts of courage.”
  
Directed by Prosit Roy, Raakh is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi. Created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi, the series stars Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, alongside Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Raakh is streaming on Prime Video.

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