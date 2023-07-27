Headlines

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

Sheezan Khan looked emotional while meeting his young co-stars from Ali Baba, and he shared a heart-touching message for the kids that left fans emotional.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

Ali Baba star Sheezan Khan met his co-stars, his little on-screen gang of adorable kids after months, and dropped a heartfelt video with a message. The actor met his actors after seven months. After the demise of leading star Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan was replaced by Abhishek Nigam, and the show went off-air, months after Sharma's demise. 

Sheezan finally met his young co-actors and had a blast with his 'bacchas'. In the video shared by Khan, the actor looked emotional meeting his gang after months, and in the caption, he wrote, "No words can ever describe what you kids mean to me and the Happiness To See you after Months! #BabaAurBachhe

As soon as the video was shared, several netizens and fans of the fantasy adventure series got emotional, and a few even demanded Ali Baba 3, A netizen asked, "Kisne kisne shezan bhai ke jane baad dekhna chodh diya?" Another netizen asked, "Sheezan bhai aapke ali baba series me nahona aise laga jaise din bina suraj ke aur raat bina chand taron ke bas phir hamne dekhna hi chod diya tha lekin aapki rihai ki dua ham hamesha har namaz me kiya hai." An internet user wrote, "#WeWantAlibaba3 #ko viral karo sab." Another internet user remembered the late actress, "Is Puri videos aur photo mein sirf ek Kami Tunisha ki hai." One of the internet users wrote, "Bhai Kab Aa Rhe Ho Ali Baba Dastane Kabul...Jald ao Meri bhai yaad Aa Rha brother." One of the netizens wrote, "Miss you ali baba please ap season 3 mein aa jao."

On the work front, Khan is currently seen on Rohit Shetty-hosted, stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 with Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufaki, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, and Rashmeet Kaur. 

