Akshaye Khanna-Raveena Tandon to team up for first time in web series 'Legacy'

The 90s stars Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon have never shared screen space before. The actors starred in the film LOC Kargil but had no scenes together. However, filmmaker Vijay Gutte has decided to end it by teaming up both but as rivals in the upcoming web series. Titled Legacy, the drama series would be shot across multiple countries bringing to screen the feud between the characters being portrayed by these two actors.

In a statement, Akshaye said, "It is refreshing to work on the content that challenges our boundaries as an industry as a whole. Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our bests to create a content piece the audience looks forward to. I'm glad legacy is going to be my first web series."

While Raveena said, "Legacy presents an interesting tale of a power struggle with an entertaining amount of drama, which grasped my attention. It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience. I am excited to be associated with the show and looking forward to beginning this journey."

While director Vijay shared, "I'm extremely excited about Legacy for multiple reasons. It is an aspirational project mounted on a large scale reflecting upon the dark realities of the professional world. I am thrilled to be reuniting with Akshaye for this and exhilarated to have Raveena Tandon on board with us on this one. This talent powerhouse is set for an epic rivalry."