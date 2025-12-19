FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune, Indian edition of Emmy-winning show to begin on...

"Wheel of Fortune has been a beloved show for millions around the world. Its multi-generational appeal and the thrill of puzzle-solving have made it a global favourite, and I'm confident it will be immensely enjoyed by the Indian audiences", said Akshay Kumar.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 06:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune, Indian edition of Emmy-winning show to begin on...
Akshay Kumar to host Wheel of Fortune India
Emmy-winning popular TV game show 'Wheel of Fortune' is all set to arrive in India, with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar gearing up to headline the Indian edition. Promising to be a high-energy, star-powered spectacle, the Indian edition of 'Wheel of Fortune' will be presented by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).

Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV shared the announcement poster on its social media handles and wrote, "World’s Most Popular TV Game Show says Namaste to India. #WheelOfFortune - hosted by @akshaykumar. Exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV."

Speaking on the same, Akshay expressed his excitement over being a part of the show and being able to bring it to the Indian audience. "Wheel of Fortune has been a beloved show for millions around the world, and I'm truly excited to bring its Indian edition to audiences here. Its multi-generational appeal and the thrill of puzzle-solving have made it a global favourite, and I'm confident it will be immensely enjoyed by Indian audiences. With the combined reach of Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, Wheel of Fortune India will engage viewers across platforms like never before," he said, as per a press release.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wheel of Fortune will represent a content and brand integration revolution, combining global IP strength, a star-led game show, and interactivity with Play Along on Sony LIV to deliver India's next prime-time show. While Highgate Entertainment, LLC has licensed the format to Sony Pictures Networks India, Frames Production Company is producing the Indian edition.

Further details on the premiere date and participants are yet to be announced. Akshay has previously hosted the first, second, and the fourth seasons of Khatron Ki Khiladi in 2008, 2009, and 2011. In 2010, he hosted the first season of  MasterChef India, and in 2017, he judged the fifth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

