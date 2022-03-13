Akshay Kumar kisses and hugs Kapil Sharma, says ‘jinki shakal dekhni nahi hoti...’ – Watch VIRAL video

As he appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' Akshay Kumar showered kisses on comedian and host Kapil Sharma's cheeks and hugged him tightly. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi joined Akshay Kumar on the show in a new trailer published by Sony TV on Twitter. The stars are promoting 'Bachchhan Paandey,' their next flick. The actors will appear in a special episode of the comedy show dedicated to Holi.

"Is Holi ka na ek side effect bhi hai (There is a side effect of his Holi celebrations)," Akshay Kumar remarked in a new video on Twitter. Archana Puran Singh then inquired as to what it was. Akshay went on to say, "Jinki shakal dekhni bhi nahi hoti hai na woh bhi muh pe rang laga k, gale mil k jaate hai na woh bhi muh pe rang laga k, gale mil k jaate hai.Geeli geeli chummiya deke jaate hai" (The faces of those you don't want to see, even though they apply colour to you and hug and kiss you)

. @KapilSharmaK9 bhi nahi bach paaye Holi ki iss atrangi mubarak se! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/QddWK278Lc — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 13, 2022

Following that, Akshay was seen sprinting towards Kapil, hugging him tightly and kissing him on the cheek. Kapil made a face and pointed at Akshay while laughing wildly. 'Holi Mubarak,' Akshay also wished Kapil (Happy Holi).

After reports of a rift between them, Kapil had tweeted, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I just spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was just a miss communication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchhan Paandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me. Thank you.”

Akshay Kumar portrays the titular character in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra are among the cast members. ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is due to hit theatres on March 18.