Akshay Kumar confirms he will grace new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' - see tweet

After the announcement that 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is returning, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the new season of the popular comedy talk show. And the first celebrity who will grace the show as a guest in the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is none other than Khiladi No. 1 Akshay Kumar.

Akshay will be seen promoting his upcoming film 'Bellbottom' that is all set to release on August 19. The eagerly-awaited spy drama seems all set to revive the fortunes of the film industry and regalvanise big-screen magic and Akshay and the entire 'Bellbottom' team will be seen promoting the movie and urging fans to watch the film at their nearest theatres.

As for Akshay's appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', this will be his 26th time on the show. He has already appeared 25 times in previous editions of the hit show.

The fact that Akshay will be the first guest on the show was confirmed by the actor himself when he reacted to Kapil Sharma's tweet praising the trailer and wishing the actor success for his upcoming film.

When the comedian congratulated Akshay on the rave reviews on 'Bellbottom' trailer, the actor pulled Kapil's leg and wrote, "Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon (As soon as you got to know that I will come to your show, you sent me best wishes and not before that. Wait until I meet you)."

Last month, Kapil Sharma announced that the cast including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Sudesh Lahiri, himself and others are all set to tickle the audiences' funny bones yet again with a social media post.

The popular actor-comedian took to his Instagram handle and shared a few selfies with the star comedians who will be part of the show including and captioned the photos, "new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' new season is set to premiere on August 15.