'It will remind you...': Akasa Singh on Chamak being inspired by tragic fate of Amar Singh Chamkila, Sidhu Moose Wala

Singer Akasa Singh shared her thoughts about Chamak being inspired by assassination of popular Punjabi singers, Sidhu Moose Wala and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The latest musical thriller series, Chamak, has been released with positive reviews, and the viewers are praising the blend of melody and crime. The show does highlight the plight of Punjabi singers. The on-stage death of Tara Singh (Gippy Grewal) will remind you of the late musician Amar Singh Chamkila, who got killed while performing on-stage. There is also a reference to the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed last year. Do these real-life incidents inspire Chamak?

Singer Akasa Singh, who has acted in the series, shared her thoughts about the inspiration for the show. While speaking to DNA, Akasa said, "The show is not affiliated with the names you took. It's purely a work of fiction, but Rohit (Jugraj, director) created a world where everybody will relate to something or another. And you're right, it will remind you of something because it is inspired by the Punjabi music industry."

Akasa further added, Yes, we are spreading this message that 'No artiste should be killed', because what is art all about? It's about music and peace. The basic message of music is that it brings you peace."

Nowadays, actors are venturing into singing, but there are few singers, who are venturing into acting. When Akasa was asked about the trend, she added, "Woh change hona chaiye. I never wanted to be known as 'A singer who is trying to venture into acting'. 'Isko heroine banana hai'. That was never my goal."

Akasa revealed that much before earning recognition as a singer she acted in a few daily soaps. "So, I've been in front of the camera for a long time. Not many people know that after school ended, I was a part of many shows. One of my Punjabi daily soaps, Dil Diyan Gallan...Dil Hi Jaane with Poonam Dhillon and Kanwaljit Singh, ran for a year. So, I started with acting, but due to my family background, and the singing opportunities I got during college, I consciously chose to become a singer." Chamak is currently streaming on Sony Liv.