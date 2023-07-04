Akanksha Puri breaks silence on being called 'bad kisser' by Jad Hadid in Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I wasn't moving my lips...'

Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid kiss in Bigg Boss OTT 2/File photo

Among the sixteen seasons on television and the two digital-only seasons, Bigg Boss saw one of its most controversial moments last week when Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri kissed each other for 30 seconds in Bigg Boss OTT 2 when they were given a task by the opposite team members.

After the task, Jad called Akanksha a 'bad kisser' and was brutally trolled on social media for his comment. Inside the house, it was only filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt who slammed him and asked him to share his opinion with Akanksha, and not the other housemates. Now with Puri being evicted from the show, she is being asked several questions on the kiss episode.

Talking to the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, when the actress was asked her thoughts on being called a 'bad kisser', she said that Jad isn't her boyfriend or husband with whom she would 'perform' well, she kissed him to help their team win the task. She said, "I kissed as a part of a task. I wasn't moving my lips because I just had to perform the task for 30 seconds."

"Aap mere boyfriend ya husband nahi hain jo mujhe properly perform karna hai. Mujhe woh 30 second complete karke woh task jeetna tha and maine wahi kia. Ye mere kisi webseries ya movie ka scene nahi hai (You're not my boyfriend or husband that I would perform a kiss with you. For me it was a task which I wanted to win. It wasn't a scene from my film or series) I would have kissed anyone else too in his place, be it Cyrus (Broacha) or Avinash (Sachdev) or even a girl. I am very proud of it", she added.

Before Puri, Palak Purswani and Aaliya Siddiqui have been evicted from the show after receiving the lowest votes from the audience. Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar was thrown out of the house within 12 hours for damaging property and violating rules. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema with a 24-hour live feed and edited episodes at 9 pm daily.



