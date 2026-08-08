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Akanksha Chamola to drop 'Khanna' from Instagram username amid divorce with Gaurav Khanna? Lock Upp 2 contestant seeks Meta India's help

In the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola made a shocking revelation that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for the past one year and are in the process of getting divorced.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 03:16 PM IST

Akanksha Chamola to drop 'Khanna' from Instagram username amid divorce with Gaurav Khanna? Lock Upp 2 contestant seeks Meta India's help
Akanksha Chamola with Gaurav Khanna
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Akanksha Chamola has once again caught attention amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with Gaurav Khanna. Weeks after making headlines for revealing on Lock Upp 2 that she and Gaurav are ending their marriage, Akanksha has now reached out to Meta India and Instagram for help in changing her Instagram username. The Instagram handle of Chamola at present is @akankshagkhanna. The actress, on Friday, shared a note on her Instagram Stories, saying she has been trying to change the username but has not been able to do so because of restrictions related to her verified account.

Seeking help from Meta and Instagram, she wrote, "@meta @metaindia @instagram seeking urgent assistance for username change. Due to the current verification-related restrictions, we have been unable to change the username despite multiple attempts. We would appreciate it if your team could review the issue and advise on a possible resolution." Though she did not reveal what her new username would be, many speculate that she may be planning to remove 'Khanna' from her social media identity as her divorce proceedings move closer to completion.

Akanksha had earlier surprised everyone during the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2 when she spoke publicly about her personal life. She revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for the past one year and are in the process of getting divorced. Speaking about her marriage, she said, "Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it has not been public."

She also spoke about the reason behind their decision, saying that things are not bitter between them despite living apart. Calling the situation "not bad" between the two, Akanksha shared that they continue to stay in touch but have realised they are not compatible as life partners. "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," she claimed.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

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