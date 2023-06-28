Ajaz Khan recalls facing anxiety, depression while being imprisoned in drug case, says ‘in jail, one day feels like...'

Ajaz Khan on being imprisoned for 26 months in drug case

Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan was detained by NCB in connection to a drug case at Mumbai Airport in 2021 and was arrested in March of the same year. After stepping out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, the actor talked about his time in Jail and revealed his experience.

In an interview with Times of India, Ajaz Khan shared, “One day feels like a year inside the jail. One day feels like a year inside the jail. I don't want to say anything about the person who made the case against me (refers to Sameer Wankhede), and the world is witnessing what's happening to him. I wish him good luck. I was considered guilty even before the verdict was pronounced. I was finally granted bail by the Supreme Court, but I was in jail for 26 months and I missed out on work and my son's growing-up years."

He further talked about his tough life in Jail and said, “Arthur Road jail is probably the most crowded in the world with 3,500 people imprisoned against the capacity of 800 prisoners. Ek toilet mein 400 log jaate hain. Imagine the state of that toilet! I went through anxiety and depression. It was tough but I had to survive for my family, which comprises my 85-year-old father, wife, and son. I met many people, including former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut, Armaan Kohli, Aryan Khan, and Raj Kundra, inside the jail. You wouldn't want even your enemy to go through this. I initially refused to meet my son as I didn't want him to see me in prison, but met him eventually after six months, as I wanted him to know my story from me and become strong for the world. He is fine now and turning out to be a good footballer.”

Ajaz Khan also revealed that he has written a book and wants to turn it into a web series and said, “It's not just my story but of 3,500 prisoners and their ordeal. I want to turn it into a web series and will soon start approaching studios. My only condition is that I will play myself in it. Ideally, for such a show, real prisoners who are out should be cast, as only they can depict the real ordeal!"

Ajaz Khan was also accused of sending lewd messages to a model in June 2016 and was alleged to be in possession of banned drugs in 2018. Other than this, he was also arrested in July 2019 for an objectionable post on social media.

Read Bigg Boss-fame Ajaz Khan gets bail in drugs case after spending two years in prison, wife says, 'can't wait to see him'