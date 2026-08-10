Ajay Devgn replaces Anup Soni as Crime Patrol host, show to premiere on Sony TV and Sony LIV on this date

Ajay Devgn is making his television hosting debut with Crime Patrol 2026, replacing Anup Soni. The new season premieres on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on August 31.

Ajay Devgn is set to add a new milestone to his career as he makes his television hosting debut with the upcoming season of Crime Patrol. The multiple National Award-winning actor will take over as the host of the long-running crime franchise, taking over from Anup Soni, who has been one of the show's most recognisable faces for years. Ajay confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday by sharing a teaser for the upcoming season. The actor also revealed that the new season, titled Crime Patrol 2026, will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV from August 31. Sharing the teaser, Ajay wrote in the caption, "Iss baar main rahunga aapke saath…Crime Patrol 2026 – Crime Ka Current Season #CrimePatrol2026 #CrimeKaCurrentSeason #CrimeToday #ComingSoon."

Ajay Devgn on joining Crime Patrol

Speaking about his television debut with Crime Patrol, Ajay said, "Coming together with a show like Crime Patrol feels like a responsibility to my fans and viewers. The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them and who they interact with and trust. As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help and guide audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear."

Crime Patrol's long-running television legacy

Crime Patrol first premiered on Sony TV on May 9, 2003, and has since grown into one of Indian television's longest-running crime franchises. The show presents dramatised accounts of real-life crime cases, often examining the circumstances surrounding each crime and the investigation that follows. Over the years, the franchise has undergone several format and title changes, including Crime Patrol Dastak, Crime Patrol Satark, and Crime Patrol Dial 100, as it evolved to stay relevant to viewers.

Anup Soni and other Crime Patrol hosts

While Anup Soni remains the face most closely associated with Crime Patrol, he is not the only actor to have hosted the franchise. Over the years, the show has also been presented by actors including Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeev Tyagi, Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Kulkarni and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

READ | AR Rahman's son AR Ameen escapes with minor injuries in Chennai car accident: What exactly happened?