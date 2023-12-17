Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande useless creature during catfight in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Pati ke dimaag pe naachne...'

Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma get into a catfight in Bigg Boss 17and the latter calls the actress a useless creature.

Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma share a love-hate relationship in Bigg Boss 17 house. While they are mostly seen fighting with each other, last week Ankita was seen fighting for Neil Bhatt to get immunity. Well, now, the actresses have got into another catfight.

Recently, the show released the promo of the Sunday’s episode with Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan which showed them asking Ankita, who she thinks has no individuality in the house. After this, Aishwarya Sharma got furious. During their fight, Aishwarya Sharma slammed Ankita Lokhande for her remark and called her a useless creature. She further went on to say ‘Pati ke dimag pe chalne vaali aurat (woman who works according to her husband's directions). The two can be seen getting involved in an ugly war of words with each other in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Netizens also shared their views about the car fight between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma. One of the comments read, "Tomorrow it will be fun." Another wrote, "Ankita will bring out Aishwarya’s real colors." Another wrote, "Aishwarya is really classless." Another comment read, "Ankita Lokhande rocked, insecure Asiwhara shocked."

Not only this, but after Khanzaadi’s eviction this week, a new wild card contestant has entered the show. Social media influencer and actress Ayesha Khan is the newest wild card and she claims that Munawar Faruqui double-timed her and she is going inside the house to demand an apology. As per the promo, Munawar has accepted Ayesha's allegations. It will be interesting to see what will be Munawar's game from now on.

Well, the drama only gets more and more as another week comes to an end. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is back to host the new season of Bigg Boss and is giving the contestants a much-needed dose every Weekend Ka Vaar, while his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan roast the contestants on Sundays.