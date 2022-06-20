Aishwarya Sakhuja reveals she suffered from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome like Justin Bieber

Aishwarya Sakhuja/Instagram

Recently, Aishwarya Sakhuja disclosed that she experienced Ramsay Hunt Syndrome eight years ago. The worldwide pop artist Justin Bieber announced he has the same medical condition a few days before to Aishwarya's announcement. In an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya said that she experienced cerebellar syndrome while filming Main Naa Bhoolungi in 2014. The day before a busy schedule, Aishwarya's boyfriend at the time, Rohit Nag, had told her that it appeared as though she was wining at him. Actress Pooja Sharma, Aishwarya's flatmate, informed her that she had observed something strange about her face.

Aishwarya claimed that she struggled to keep water in her mouth while cleaning her teeth. However, Aishwarya continued with her filming without any consideration for how she was feeling. When a specialist confirmed that the actor had facial paralysis and recommended a brain MRI, it became apparent later that she had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Aishwarya claimed that despite the lack of an episode back catalogue, she continued to film for her show. Aishwarya praised her crew for their assistance and said that they made an effort to shoot the scene such that only half of her face was visible.

In a statement posted on his Instagram Story, the 28-year-old singer Justin Bieber said he is gradually recovering from the rare medical condition, which has resulted in one side of his face being paralysed.

Bieber shared the news of his partial facial paralysis in a video message posted on his Instagram on June 10. The singer had announced that he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness.

In the video, Bieber had shown how one side of his face was unable to move as a result of the medical condition.