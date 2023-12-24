Headlines

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

After her 'unfair eviction', Aishwarya Sharma claims she's been betrayed by 'selfish' Isha Malviya, and calls Ankita Lokhande the most undeserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 17.

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Actor Aishwarya Sharma becomes the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Her eviction was based not on audience votes but on Isha Malviya's decision. Soon after her eviction, Aishwarya joins DNA for an exclusive interaction and lashes out at Isha's malicious game. 

Aishwarya claims that Isha has betrayed her, "Isha is being selfish. I didn't expect this from her. After Salman (Khan) sir praised her, she became overconfident. Bahut zyada overconfidence aa gaya tha. She used me and took revenge on me. (By evicting me) uss ne saari bhadaas nikal li (she settled her score with me by evicting me)." 

Aishwarya Sharma participated in Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Neil Bhatt. Apart from Neil-Aishwarya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the second couple in the house. During her stint, Aishwarya was never cordial with Ankita. She shares her thoughts about Ankita and says, "Mujhe kabhi woh vibe aayi nahi uss se (I never got that vibe from her). I never wanted to please her. I found her and Vicky very cunning, so we were never cordial." 

Aishwarya even comments on Mannara's feelings for Munawar Faruqui and claims that the actress is acting more than a friend to Munawar. "As Mannara claims ki woh sirf uska dost hai, I should consider that. But mujhe 'friend wali feeling' definitely nahi lagti (from her side). I had asked Mannara ki 'Do you have any feelings for him?' She refused and said that she gets emotionally connected. I think she's possessive towards her friends." 

Speaking about how Ayesha Khan has affected Munawar's stint, Aishwarya says, "Jab se woh aayi aayi Munawar unke saath hi hai ab tak. I think Munawar has to improve his game. Unko bola gaya ki aap apni game up karo. Kuch nahi kar rahe aap. Bas shair-o-shayari se nahi hota. He has to perform."

Aishwarya calls Neil, Munawar and Abhishek Kumar in the Top 3, and explains why Ankita Lokhande doesn't deserve to win Bigg Boss 17, "She sleeps all the time. She doesn't have an individual personality. Har baar apne pati ke mudde mein ghusti hai, aur unka pati unke muddon mein ghuste hai. Unka kahi stand dikhta nahi. Bahut lame aur thandi lagti hai mujhe (She interferes in Vicky's fights and he does the same. I find her lame and lazy)." Bigg Boss 17 is currently streaming on Colors and Jio Cinema.

