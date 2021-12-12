Ahead of wedding with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande is all smiles as she enjoys her Mehendi ceremony

Ankita Lokhande will reportedly marry her boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 12, i.e today in Mumbai. The couple have been dating for three years. Ankita had her Mehndi function yesterday and the to be bride looks so happy in the pictures.

Veena Nagda, who earlier applied Mehendi to Katrina Kaif's hands, did Ankita's Mehendi.

Apart from these photos, a few more shots have been surfacing on social media.

A few days ago, Ankita and Vicky had taken to Instagram to share photos from their pre-wedding festivities.

Ankita captioned the set of photos as "Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities."

Ankita Lokhande had gained household fame in 2009 when she starred as Archana in the popular television show 'Pavitra Rishta' along side late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She made her Bollywood debut in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' in 2019 in which portrayed Jhalkari Bai, a fierce woman freedom fighter and a close aide of Rani Jhansi Bai. She has been a contestant on popular reality shows 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'Comedy Circus'. She was last seen in the web series 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0', the reboot of the original hit show from Zee TV. The web series has eight episodes and is streaming on Zee5