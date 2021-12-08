Ahead of wedding with boyfriend Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande admitted to hospital

Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain are reportedly tying the knot next week in Mumbai. The couple had even shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities last week on their social media accounts. As the wedding festivities were about to begin, there's a bad news for Ankita's fans.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' fame actor suffered a sprained leg and was admitted to a hospital last night. However, the actor seems to have been discharged now and the doctors have advised her to take rest ahead of the wedding celebrations. Ankita posted a picture on her Instagram Story earlier on Wednesday that shows her sprained leg. She tagged her fiancé Vicky Jain in the pictures and wrote, "Talk to my hand".







Last week, the couple had shared a glimpse from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. Ankita wore a pink and green saree, while Vicky wore an off-white kurta for the Maharashtrian rituals. Ankita had captioned the single photo she posted as "Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities." Vicky wrote "I love us but picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" in Marathi and Hindi languages and added the hashtag #AnVikikahani as the caption for his two photos. The couple had even shared a small video that captured the beautiful moments from the pre-wedding celebrations.



Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' in 2019 in which she portrayed Jhalkari Bai, a fierce woman freedom fighter and a close aide of Rani Jhansi Bai. Vicky Jain is a businessman and belongs to a family of industrialists.