Ahead of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' streaming, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson drop 'Loki' new poster

In just a few hours, the second MCU series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. After the success of WandaVision, the second series following the events of Avengers: Endgame stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Soon after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the third series will be out which is Loki wherein Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role.

Now, ahead of that, Marvel has dropped the new poster of Loki showing the 'God of Mischief' his mysterious side. Tom is seen in a blue shirt with a khaki wraparound on it. He has a detector on his neck and a clock on the backdrop. Marvel captioned the poster on their Instagram page as "Start your countdown to the glorious arrival of Marvel Studios' #Loki. The Original Series starts streaming June 11 on #DisneyPlus."

Check it out below:

While sharing the promo, Tom was joined by Owen Wilson who plays an important role in Loki. In the video, Hiddleston mocks Wilson for just being a bureaucrat in the show. While Owen called Tom a person with a big ego.

Take a look below:

Loki is created by Michael Waldron and also stars Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane and Erika Coleman in pivotal roles.

Loki is set to be streamed from June 11, 2021.