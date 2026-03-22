Exclusive: Ahead of The 50 Grand Finale, Ridhi Dogra hits back at Shiny Doshi's 'Dogli Dogra' comment: 'Emotions can run high'

Before the Grand Finale of The 50, Ridhi Dogra sets the record straight with Shiny Doshi and gives her a befitting reply to her 'Dogli Dogra' comment.

The 50 Grand Finale: Ahead of the Grand Finale of the maiden season of The 50, Ridhi Dogra has finally hit back at Shiny Doshi for her distasteful comments. Throughout the game, Ridhi and Shiny were cordial, and the latter even supported the former. However, after Shiny's eviction, she got to know about the comments Ridhi made about her. In an interview, Shiny slammed Ridhi and went on to call her 'Dogli Dogra'. Ridhi has finally decided to give it back and gave a befitting reply, but in a respectful way.

The aftermath of The 50 continues to make headlines as comments and remarks made by Shiny Doshi about Ridhi Dogra have sparked conversations online. Ridhi Dogra chose to respond with calm and composure, addressing the ongoing chatter without engaging in negativity.

Ridhi Dogra on Shiny Doshi

Speaking about Shiny's comment, Ridhi says, "I understand that emotions can run high after a show like The 50, and people may express themselves in ways they later see differently. For me, every interaction with Shiny Doshi was within the space of the game, and I conducted myself with honesty, clarity and dignity throughout." The Asur actress further adds that she doesn't echo with the language being used, and for her, that chapter is over: "I don’t resonate with the language being used now, but I also don’t believe in responding to it with more negativity. We shared moments of warmth as well, and I choose to remember those. That chapter is complete for me, and I’m focused on moving forward with positivity, respect and the work that truly defines me.” Ridhi Dogra’s response reflects maturity and restraint. Instead of reacting to the negativity, she has chosen to rise above it and close the chapter with grace.

The 50 Grand Finale with Top 5

The 50 Grand Finale will be held on March 22, and the fight will be held between the Top 5: Shiv Thakare, Divya Agarwal, Prince Narula, Nikki Tamboli, and Faisal Shaikh. The episode will air at 9 pm on JioHotstar and 10.30 pm on Colors.