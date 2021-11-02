'KBC 13': Ahead of 'Sooryavanshi' release, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty to grace Amitabh Bachchan's show

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and film director Rohit Shetty are going to feature on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' Diwali special episode. They will be promoting their upcoming film 'Sooryanvanshi' in the quiz show.

As Diwali is just around the corner, the entire set of ‘KBC’ will be decorated with 'diyas' and 'rangolis'. All three guests will be on the hot seat playing games with host Amitabh Bachchan and answering his questions.

Besides that, they will be having some interesting conversations with him. From the video showing Katrina cleaning the sets of `Sooryavanshi` to Amitabh and Katrina shaking a leg on the song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', the audience will see a lot of fun on the show. Along with this Akshay will be sharing his journey before entering the film industry and dancing on the track 'Saara Zamana' from the film 'Yaarana'.

On the other side, Rohit Shetty will be seen requesting Amitabh to sign a blog he wrote for Rohit`s mom and unveil some unknown facts about his father`s relationship with the host. The Diwali special episode of `KBC 13`s 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on November 5 on Sony Entertainment Television.

For the unversed, ‘Sooryavanshi', directed by Rohit Shetty, is a cop drama featuring Akshay Kumar as the main character and Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The film was set to be released in March 2020, right around the time when India was afflicted by a novel coronavirus and the country was put on lockdown.

Announcing the film's release on Instagram, Katrina wrote, "18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It's been a long difficult wait for us but finally patience prevailed and we are back! Now it's not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience! So let's come together for the magic of cinema!”

Earlier, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif appeared on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Katrina was seen interrogating Salman Khan while promoting ‘Sooryavanshi’. (With inputs from IANS)