Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Shehnaaz Gill visits orphanage, videos go viral

Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2nd September 2021 reportedly after suffering a heart attack, three months before he could celebrate his 41st birthday on 12th December. The 'Balika Vadhu' actor fell in love with Shehnaaz Gill, popular film actress from Punjabi film industry, during their stint in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Sidharth ended up winning the show and Shehnaaz finished as the second runner up. Sidharth's shocking demise left Shehnaaz in despair and she was seen devastated at his funeral.

Ahead of Sidharth's birth anniversary, Shehnaaz Gill made her first public appearance post the actor's death as she visited an orphanage in Amritsar on Tuesday night. She can be seen interacting with children in the videos and pictures that have now gone viral. She was seen wearing jeans, long boots, and a sweatshirt with a shawl draped around her as she happily posed for the pictures with the children.



shehnaaz gill is a sweet precious baby angel that deserves the whole entire world and nothing less. pic.twitter.com/G6Aflg0IuI — (@comfortshehnaaz) November 30, 2021



Fans reacted to the video and pictures by calling her 'world's strongest woman'. One of the fans wrote "shehnaaz gill is a sweet precious baby angel that deserves the whole entire world and nothing less", another commented "I can feel #SidharthShukla within you. His maturity can be seen clearly within you..#ShehnaazGill #WeLoveYouShehnaaz".

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the film 'Honsla Rakh' along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa that released in October this year. During one of the promotional events for the film, Shehnaaz broke down in tears while remebering Sidharth while Diljit tried to console her.