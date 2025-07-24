Ahead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2, know how Smriti Irani's OG show ended after over 1800 episodes

Now 25 years later, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to return to television with its original time slot with a limited series, yet again, headlined by Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani. Before the season 2 premieres next week, let us walk you through the ending of the OG show.

Ektaa Kapoor's iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the longest-running TV show of its time, had a total of 1833 episodes before it wrapped up the story. Starring Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired for 8 years before its finale, witnessing multiple generation leaps throughout its run. Now 25 years later, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to return to television with its original time slot with a limited series, yet again, headlined by Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani. Before the season 2 premieres next week, let us walk you through the ending of the OG show.

How did Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 1 end?

The OG Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ended its 8-year run with the tragic death of the matriarch of the Virani family, Baa (Sudha Shivpuri). Post her death, it's shown that the family has all gathered up to discuss how the property is going to be divided. While the Virani family discusses the will, Tulsi Virani is seen getting an anonymous letter from none other than Parvati Agarwal (Sakshi Tanwar from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii).

The letter reveals that Parth, the long-lost son of Nandini (Gauri Pradhan) and Karan (Hiten Tejwani), has been named as the inheritor of Baa's property. Nandini and Karan are then seen reuniting with their son, who was taken away by Mandira, thanks to her obsession with Mihir. She is also seen returning to seek revenge from Tulsi.

When will Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 premiere?

It is unclear if the story will continue with where it was left off, but what we do know is that the second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi would be a limited-episode show. It will air on Star Plus starting July 29 at 10:30 pm every day.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 cast

Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shakti Anand, Apara Mehta, Ritu Seth, and Ketki Dave are reprising their roles. The next generation roles will be played by Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi.