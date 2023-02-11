Ahead of Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale, Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur requests netizens to vote for actor

Dalljiet Kaur-Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur has appealed to her followers and other netizens to vote for the actor and make him the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Dalljiet took her appeal to the Instagram stories and dropped a video message. In the video, Kaur congratulated all five finalists, including Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Archana Gautam for surviving so long in the house.

Then she stated that she is rooting for Shalin to win the show, and even asked her followers to go ahead and make him the winner of the show. Dalljiet even added an emoji of a voting booth with Shalin Bhanot's name.

Apart from Shalin, Shardul Pandit, Charu Asopa, Amrin Chakkiwala, Ribbhu Mehra, and Anushka Arora have extended their support towards the actor. Speaking about Shalin's stint in Bigg Boss, there were a few moments when Shalin stood for Dalljiet, and lost his cool when she was mocked or mentioned in the house.

In December, The ugly argument between Vikas Manaktala and Archana became worse. Shalin tried to pacify Vikas and asked him to step back. But Archana attacked Shalin by saying foul things about Kaur. Shalin lost his cool and burst out with anger. In the episode, a furious Shalin was seen throwing chairs away and abusing on-camera. He even asked Bigg Boss to call him in the confession, as he is miffed over the dirty game played by his co-contestants. Bhanot looked into the camera, and said, "Just open this f*****g door, and I will step out." Sajid Khan even consoled him, and a tearful Shalin says, "Itni beizzati nahi jhel sakta. Mere ko nahi rehna hai yaha. Gande log hai yaha pe." Even Tina tried to calm him down, but Shalin asked her to step back. The grand finale of Bigg Boss will take place on February 12, Sunday, from 7 PM onwards.