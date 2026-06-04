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After years of struggles, Sambhavna Seth-Avinash Dwivedi welcome twins: ‘Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye’

Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi, have embraced parenthood after welcoming twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, through surrogacy.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 01:47 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

After years of struggles, Sambhavna Seth-Avinash Dwivedi welcome twins: ‘Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye’
Image credit: Instagram
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Television actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi are celebrating the happiest phase of their lives as they have become parents to twins. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl on Thursday, months after revealing their surrogacy journey.

Sharing the joyful news with her followers, Sambhavna took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her little ones with an emotional message. Referring to the twins as blessings of Lakshmi and Ganesh, she expressed gratitude and happiness over the new chapter in their lives.

The actress wrote, “Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Har Har Mahadev.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans, friends and well-wishers, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Earlier this year in April, Sambhavna and Avinash had shared that they were preparing to welcome their children through surrogacy. The couple had openly spoken about their long and emotional journey towards parenthood, making the arrival of the twins even more special for them.

With the birth of their son and daughter, Sambhavna and Avinash have now begun a new chapter as a family of four, and fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the newborns.

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