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After viral Desi Bling proposal, Tejasswi Prakash says she and Karan Kundrra are ‘not ready’ for marriage

Despite their viral engagement-like moment on Desi Bling, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have revealed that they are not fully ready for marriage at the moment.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 22, 2026, 11:24 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

After viral Desi Bling proposal, Tejasswi Prakash says she and Karan Kundrra are ‘not ready’ for marriage
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Ever since Karan Kundrra proposed to longtime girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling, fans have been eagerly waiting for the celebrity couple to announce their wedding plans officially. However, Tejasswi has now clarified that while marriage is definitely on the cards, the couple is not ready for it just yet.

During a candid conversation on Neha Dhupia’s YouTube channel, the couple opened up about their relationship and future plans. When asked who among them was “not ready to get married yet,” Tejasswi wrote Karan’s name, while Karan, surprisingly, wrote hers.

Reacting to the moment, Karan joked, “Main both likhne wala tha.” He further added, “Wo question bada confusing hai hamare context mein.”

Tejasswi then clarified the situation and explained that both of them do see marriage in their future, but not immediately. The actress said, “We are both not ready at the moment but ready in life.”

Fondly known as “TejRan” by fans, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been together since 2021 after falling in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Although the duo had reportedly first met while working on Ladies Vs Gentlemen, their bond grew significantly stronger during their time on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Over the years, the pair has become one of television’s most loved celebrity couples, often making headlines for their chemistry and public appearances. Recently, they grabbed attention for starring together in Desi Bling, the Indian adaptation of Dubai Bling, which premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2026.

The reality series follows the luxurious lives of Dubai’s elite circle while also showcasing the relationship dynamics between Karan and Tejasswi. One of the biggest highlights of the show turned out to be Karan’s grand proposal scene, where he went down on one knee and proposed to Tejasswi with a massive diamond ring in a lavish setup. The emotional moment instantly went viral online, leaving “TejRan” fans celebrating the couple’s next chapter after four years of dating.

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