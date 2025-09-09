Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After ugly divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen come together for their daughter Ziana, head for..., fans react: 'Der aaye durust aaye'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunited for their daughter Ziana's international trip, and fans are still hoping that they will make amends.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 09:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After ugly divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen come together for their daughter Ziana, head for..., fans react: 'Der aaye durust aaye'
Rajeev Sen with Charu Asopa and Ziana
Television actress Charu Asopa and former husband Rajeev Sen, who are currently on a family trip to Thailand with their little daughter, are having a ball of a time together. The couple who are usually seen reuniting for their daughter are making sure to create beautiful and good memories for their daughter. Recently, Rajeev Sen shared a video on a social media account of little Ziana and her mother, Charu Wasim, running and jumping onto their bed as soon as they see Rajeev coming. To this, Rajeev tries to tease his daughter, who, in her cute little pink bathrobe, is seen trying to scare him. Charu is also seen having a great time seeing the father and daughter enjoy each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

The ex-couple, Rajeev and Charu, are hands-on parents to their little baby girl, Ziana, and recently shared a happy family picture on their social media account featuring all three looking excited for the trip. Sharing the happy picture, Rajeev captioned it as, “We are off to Thailand. Ziana’s third international trip after Dubai & Hong Kong.” For the uninitiated, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa officially got divorced last year, and since then, the couple have been staying apart, in different states. The exes only reunite for the sake of their daughter and are in a co-parenting settlement. Rajeev and Charu were recently seen reuniting for Ganpati celebrations at Charu's new house in Bikaner.

It was here when Rajeev shared a photo of himself standing close to Charu that further made fans wonder if the axis were planning to reconcile. For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajiv have had a series of mudslinging, and their divorce was quite public and bitter. The couple got married after dating for a few months in 2019, but the relationship started to develop cracks.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
