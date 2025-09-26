Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand slams 'besharam, badtameez' Farrhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna calls Zeishan, Shehbaz 'hypocrite' for.. | Viral video

PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana ahead of Bihar polls; know about scheme, it’s benefits

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Marshal Asim Munir meet US President Donald Trump at White House Oval Office

After two failed marriages, Dalljiet Kaur still hopes to find…: 'Past didn't hurt, I thought I’d...'

They Call Him OG box office collection: Pawan Kalyan SMASHES records, beats Coolie, Saiyaara, Chhaava, earns Rs 150 crore on first day

US President Donald Trump signs executive order on $14 Billion TikTok sale deal; declares, 'now to be run by Americans...'

BAD news for India Pharma, US President Donald Trump slaps 100 percent tariff on imported drugs unless...

EAM Jaishankar makes veiled attack on Trump's H-1B visa restrictions, stresses on 'global workforce': 'You cannot run away from...'

EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India's STRONG stance against terrorism at G20 Meet: 'Neither tolerance, nor accommodation...'

Diljit Dosanjh CREATES history with Amar Singh Chamkila, bags two nominations at International Emmy Awards 2025

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand slams 'besharam, badtameez' Farrhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna calls Zeishan, Shehbaz 'hypocrite' for.. | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand slams 'besharam, badtameez' Farrhana Bhat

PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana ahead of Bihar polls; know about scheme, it’s benefits

PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana ahead of Bihar polls; know a

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Marshal Asim Munir meet US President Donald Trump at White House Oval Office

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Marshal Asim Munir meet Donald Trump

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

After two failed marriages, Dalljiet Kaur still hopes to find…: 'Past didn't hurt, I thought I’d...'

Dalljiet Kaur was first married to Shalin Bhanot, but they got separated after accusing him of domestic violence. In 2023, she married NRI businessman Nikhil Patel, but it didn't last beyond a few months.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 08:13 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh`

After two failed marriages, Dalljiet Kaur still hopes to find…: 'Past didn't hurt, I thought I’d...'
Dalljiet Kaur with Jaydon
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur seems to have found a new hope in life. The actress took to her social media account on the 25th of September to express her heart out and reveal that she has got back to doing what she loves. Sharing a video of herself and getting engrossed in shopping for accessories needed for painting – a canvas, colour paints, paint brushes and other stuff – she also penned a heartfelt short note.

Dalljiet wrote, “Two years ago, I thought I’d never paint again. Today, I pick up the brush — not because the past didn’t hurt, but because the future deserves colours too.” The actress who recently started her fitness journey stated that her life chaos and emotional ups and downs held her back from getting fit over the past year. Dalljiet took to her social media account in July, where she posted a video of herself working out hard in the gym. Full stop. In the clip, a car was seen doing some strength workouts for her back and legs.

Watch the latest post

Dalljiet shared that for her transformation, she chose the best trainer, whom she defined as her “last resort”. For the uninitiated, the actress has faced several turmoils in her personal life, especially after two failed marriages.

Dalljiet Kaur, who got married to Nikhil Patel in March 2023, moved to Kenya to live with him. But the marriage did not last beyond a few months, after which she moved back to India with her son in January 2024. In 2024, she took a day to get her ex-husband back and even gave multiple interviews talking about how she was cheated by Nikhil.

In reply, Nikhil Patel accused her of 'non-consensual cyberbullying' and 'continued media harassment. Dalljiet, before Nikhil was married to actor Shalin Bhanot, her co-star from the show 'Kulvadhu', whom she married in 2009.

The couple are parents to a son, Jaydon, who was born in 2014. Dalljiet filed for divorce in 2015 after accusing Shalin of domestic violence.

(Except for the headline, the copy isn't edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi defends teammates Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's controversial gestures against India: 'Our job is...'
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi defends teammates Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's contr
Sonam Wangchuk's NGO's FCRA license cancelled day after violent protests in Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk's NGO's FCRA license cancelled after violent protests in Ladakh
Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM and...; it is owned by...
Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM an
World Comic Day 2025: 5 Bollywood films inspired by comics, from Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies to Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
World Comic Day 2025: 5 Bollywood films inspired by comics, from Zoya Akhtar’s T
Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..
Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE