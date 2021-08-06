After ‘TMKOC’ actor Raj Anadkat replies to co-star Munmun Dutta's comment, fan says 'sirf inko reply ye galat bat hai'

‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is probably one of India’s favourite shows, it is definitely the longest-running sitcom. Not only does the show bring friends and families together, but the actors on the show are also very close to each other. In fact, fans have been speculating that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadka aka Babitaji and Tappu might be more than just friends.

It is no secret that Munmun and Raj are great friends off-screen. They are often seen commenting on each other’s social media posts. Their comments, however, have led to their fans to think if something might be brewing between them.

Apart from playing Tappu on ‘TMKOC’, Raj Anadkat also very active on YouTube and regularly ceases content for it. Raj recently was awarded the golden button which is given to YouTubers who reach or surpass 1 million subscribers. The button is made of gold-plated brass.

Celebrating his achievement with his fans, Raj shared a video where he can be seen song with the golden button in his hand. “Yayyy....finallyyyy the gold is here Thank you everyone for all your love and support, means lot to me,” he captioned his post.

Reacting to the video, Munmun Dutta commented, "Woohoo Congratulations,” with fire clapping and party hat emojis. Responding to Munmun’s comment, Raj replied, "@mmoonstar thank you,” with lovestruck and smiling face with hearts emojis.

The actors’ little chat was caught by fans who soon teased Raj for only replying to Munmun.

“@raj_anadkat sirf inko reply ye galt bat ha,” wrote one user. Another user pointed out Munmun’s comment and wrote, “@mmoonstar aa gya comment”.

Munmun and Raj often exchange praises on each other’s social media posts and while fans speculate that they might be dating, the actors have not given any indication of such sorts.