After Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya announces exit from Anupamaa: 'I’m deeply...'

Madalsa Sharma has decided to say goodbye to popular TV show Anupamaa.

Madalsa Sharma, who won hearts with her character Kavya in the hit TV show Anupamaa which also starred Rupali Ganguly, Sudhandhu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, has announced her exit from the show after four years.

The actress took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya wrote, "Thank you aap sabka Kavya ko apnane ke liye aur itna saara pyaar dene ke liye. I’ve cherished every moment of Kavya’s journey, and I’m deeply grateful for all the love and support you all have given me."

She further added, "Kavya will always hold a special place in my heart, but everything that begins has to end one day and now it’s time to say goodbye to “Kavya” and explore new characters and stories."

"I thank the entire team of Anupama for the beautiful memories that we shared and my special thanks to @rajan.shahi.543 sir for creating “Kavya” Hum phir milenge ek naye kirdaar ke sath!," Madalsa concluded.

Last month, Sudhandhu Pandey announced his exit from the show on socila media and said, "Main pichle chaar saal se roz pahuch raha hun aapke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon. (For the past four years, I've been entering your homes daily through a TV show, portraying a character that has received both immense love and criticism. However, I believe that criticism is also a form of love, as it shows that my performance has evoked strong emotions. If you hadn't criticized my character, I would have felt that I wasn't doing justice to the role)."

He further shared, "I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se main show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko, (I haven't been part of the show since the Raksha Bandhan episode, and since my audience hasn't questioned my absence, I feel responsible to inform you all personally).""

He ended by saying that he's not playing Vanraj Shah anymore in Anupamaa, but he's thankful for all the love, respect and support. "I apologise for taking this sudden decision. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works. I will play various new characters, and will not bore you in one role. Please keep supporting me in future," Sudhanshu concluded.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.