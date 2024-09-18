Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, income has risen by 2200% again, could become India's...

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

Decoding Urvashi Rautela's 24K real gold Manipuri traditional Potloi dress

After Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya announces exit from Anupamaa: 'I’m deeply...'

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Things you must do after Chandra Grahan ends

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, income has risen by 2200% again, could become India's...

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, income has risen by 2200% again, could become India's...

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

Diabetes: 8 foods to lower your blood sugar levels

Diabetes: 8 foods to lower your blood sugar levels

6 NASA images show final moments of dying star

6 NASA images show final moments of dying star

5 animals that sleep in standing position

5 animals that sleep in standing position

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa on allegations of film being copied from Hollywood hit Sex Tape

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa on allegations of film being copied from Hollywood hit Sex Tape

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

HomeTelevision

Television

After Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya announces exit from Anupamaa: 'I’m deeply...'

Madalsa Sharma has decided to say goodbye to popular TV show Anupamaa.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 07:01 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

After Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya announces exit from Anupamaa: 'I’m deeply...'
Madalsa Sharma-Sudhanshu Pandey (Image credit: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Madalsa Sharma, who won hearts with her character Kavya in the hit TV show Anupamaa which also starred Rupali Ganguly, Sudhandhu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, has announced her exit from the show after four years.

The actress took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya wrote, "Thank you aap sabka Kavya ko apnane ke liye aur itna saara pyaar dene ke liye. I’ve cherished every moment of Kavya’s journey, and I’m deeply grateful for all the love and support you all have given me."

She further added, "Kavya will always hold a special place in my heart, but everything that begins has to end one day and now it’s time to say goodbye to “Kavya” and explore new characters and stories."

"I thank the entire team of Anupama for the beautiful memories that we shared and my special thanks to @rajan.shahi.543 sir for creating “Kavya” Hum phir milenge ek naye kirdaar ke sath!," Madalsa concluded. 

Last month, Sudhandhu Pandey announced his exit from the show on socila media and said, "Main pichle chaar saal se roz pahuch raha hun aapke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon. (For the past four years, I've been entering your homes daily through a TV show, portraying a character that has received both immense love and criticism. However, I believe that criticism is also a form of love, as it shows that my performance has evoked strong emotions. If you hadn't criticized my character, I would have felt that I wasn't doing justice to the role)."

He further shared, "I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se main show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko, (I haven't been part of the show since the Raksha Bandhan episode, and since my audience hasn't questioned my absence, I feel responsible to inform you all personally).""

He ended by saying that he's not playing Vanraj Shah anymore in Anupamaa, but he's thankful for all the love, respect and support. "I apologise for taking this sudden decision. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works. I will play various new characters, and will not bore you in one role. Please keep supporting me in future," Sudhanshu concluded. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ICC announces new prize money for World Cups, women cricketers to now get more than...

ICC announces new prize money for World Cups, women cricketers to now get more than...

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

Meet man, son of auto driver, resigned after being insulted as police constable, then cracked UPSC exam to become...

Meet man, son of auto driver, resigned after being insulted as police constable, then cracked UPSC exam to become...

'Mirchi, ask for free': IFS officer shares hilarious vegetable shopping guide by wife, netizens say, 'Hats off to her'

'Mirchi, ask for free': IFS officer shares hilarious vegetable shopping guide by wife, netizens say, 'Hats off to her'

Submarines and Surveillance: Undersea battle for Bay of Bengal dominance

Submarines and Surveillance: Undersea battle for Bay of Bengal dominance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement