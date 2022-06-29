After slamming Kangana Ranaut, Payal Rohatgi to invite actress to her wedding with Sangram Singh

Credit: Paya Rohatgi-Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Lock Upp season 1 contestant Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sangram Singh who is a wrestler. The couple will exchange vows on 9th July, 2022 at JP Palace in Agra.

Payal shared her wedding invite video on social media which went viral in no time. Fans are wishing the couple on social media. According to News 18, Payal stated, “It is a very very private family gathering – just his family and my family,” she said. The actress further added, “No friends in the pre-wedding and wedding, I want it to be just family and he (Sangram) too.”

She revealed that on July 14, they will be hosting a reception in the capital city, Delhi. “We are trying to make sure that we are just with the family for the wedding and pre-wedding functions. We’ll be then inviting all for the Delhi reception which is on 14th of July. So, that’s when the reception in Delhi will be happening but the wedding and pre-wedding will be limited to the family.”

On being asked if she will invite Kangana to her wedding, she said, “I will obviously make sure that I send the invite to her sister Rangoli and if she is in Delhi, would love to see her at the reception. She is kind and I am kind. It’s a good occasion and we should let bygones be bygones.”

For the unversed, after not attending the Lock Upp success party, Payal has now slammed Kangana Ranaut and the whole team.

Payal took to Instagram and penned a long note which read, “Sad PR gimmick by …….Using jobless celebrities to target me. Point is if they know the lazy winner of #lockup and they have watched the show called #Lockup then they need to know Payal and the understand meaning of the word #BADASS.”

She further mentioned, “Kangana and lot of A grade celebrities who came as guests on #lockupp called me #BADASS. Maybe they didn’t know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it. So that means the concept of the show was a OCCHA thought and so THEY made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not GHAR GHAR KI KAHANI types.”